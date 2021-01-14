Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 40,726 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

