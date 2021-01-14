Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.