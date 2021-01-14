City Holding Co. Has $144,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $147.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

