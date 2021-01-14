KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

