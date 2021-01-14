Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 165 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

