Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 1,142 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after buying an additional 186,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.09 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.