Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.