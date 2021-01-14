Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

PDP opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

