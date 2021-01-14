Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
