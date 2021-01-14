Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

