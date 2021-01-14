Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

