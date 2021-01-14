VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $23.95. VOXX International shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 17,728 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $542.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

