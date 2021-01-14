Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

