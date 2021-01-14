VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $23.95. VOXX International shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 17,728 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $542.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.63.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

