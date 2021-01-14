SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.50. SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 11,359 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23. The company has a market cap of C$12.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

About SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

