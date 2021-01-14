OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $156.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

