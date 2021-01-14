Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 66.3%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

PULM stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

