BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BK Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

