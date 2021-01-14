BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BK Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.30.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
