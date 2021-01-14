Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Grows By 75.0%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Q&K International Group stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $15.35.
About Q&K International Group
