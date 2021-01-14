Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Grows By 75.0%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Q&K International Group stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.