Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 49.7% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PSCE opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

