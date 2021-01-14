Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

