Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Down 41.1% in December

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 71.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

