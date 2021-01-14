Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 44 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $723.49 per share, with a total value of $14,469.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.00 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $698.84 per share, with a total value of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $740.62 per share, with a total value of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $700.00 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, with a total value of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $834.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.10.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

