Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

