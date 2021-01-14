Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 41,972 Shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Stock

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $426,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,972 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,015.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,330.00.

GWAC stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.