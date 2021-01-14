Rebecca Lynn Atchison Sells 2,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $130.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

