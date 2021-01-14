Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00.

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

