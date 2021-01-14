Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $27.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

