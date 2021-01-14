A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

