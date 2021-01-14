Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Boral from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Boral has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

