Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

