Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEMY. HSBC upgraded Capgemini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

