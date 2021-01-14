Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLIGF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

