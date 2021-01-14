Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 90 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

