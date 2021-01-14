Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

