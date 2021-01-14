Investment House LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.