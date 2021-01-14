Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,633,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

