Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 335 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

