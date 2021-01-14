Investment House LLC Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

