OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 133 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.