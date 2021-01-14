Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

