Huntington National Bank Sells 5,280 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

