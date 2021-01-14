2,552 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,232.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,122 shares of company stock worth $53,843,641. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

