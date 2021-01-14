Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.18.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock opened at C$30.44 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

