Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$9.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

