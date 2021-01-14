CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$1.80

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.96.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

