TomTom’s (TMOAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

TMOAF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. TomTom has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.81 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

