Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 193.09.

Get Volvo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.