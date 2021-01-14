Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $541.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

