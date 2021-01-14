Investment House LLC Takes $828,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 37.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $12,528,000.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

