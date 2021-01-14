Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 316,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.